James is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers due to a left groin strain, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
James is expected to make his third straight appearance Wednesday despite continuing to deal with a left groin strain. The superstar forward logged 38 minutes of action in his most recent outing.
