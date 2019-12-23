Lakers' LeBron James: Expected to play Christmas Day
James (ribs) is expected to play in Christmas Day's showdown with the Clippers, Same Quinn of CBS Sports reports.
As anticipated, James is expected to return from a one-game absence due to a thoracic muscle strain. Fortunately, after getting Sunday night off, James appears to have healed well and doesn't anticipate being limited by the issue much longer. The star forward has bounced back in full from an injury-shortened first year in Los Angeles, and, in 29 appearances this season, is averaging 25.8 points, a career-high 10.6 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 threes and 1.2 steals in 34.8 minutes.
