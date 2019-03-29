Lakers' LeBron James: Expected to play Friday
James (rest) is probable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
James was held out of Wednesday's clash due to rest purposes, but the superstar should be back in action Friday. He's been on a tear over his last five matchups, averaging 27.8 points, 10.6 assists and 7.4 boards.
