James (ankle), assuming warmups go as planned, is expected to return Friday against the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James has missed 20 straight games due to a high right ankle sprain, and he'll likely return Friday. Once he's officially cleared, he could be handed a minutes limit given that it's been over a month since he's taken the court. His return will mean fewer minutes for Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker and Markieff Morris.