James (foot, sciatica) is probable for Friday's game against the Bucks.

The Lakers anticipate that James will return from a one-game absence Friday. The superstar forward appears to be just about all the way back from the sciatica issue that caused him to miss the start of the season, averaging 25.6 points, 6.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game over his last 12 outings.