Lakers' LeBron James: Expected to play Friday

James (groin) went through about half of Thursday's practice, but he's expected to play Friday against the Nets, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Between groin soreness and rest, LeBron has appeared in just one of the past three games. He should be able to go Friday, but an official update will likely be provided after morning shootaround. In eight March appearances, he's averaging 30.5 points, 8.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds.