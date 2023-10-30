James (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against Orlando, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After being a mainstay on the injury report last year, James was omitted from the list for each of the Lakers' first three regular-season games. Given Monday's outing is the second night of a back-to-back, it's not surprising to see the oldest player in the league with an injury designation. However, it is surprising that James is only listed as probable after playing 39 minutes during an overtime loss to Sacramento on Sunday night. All signs point toward James suiting up versus the Magic, but it's unclear if he'll play both halves of back-to-back sets all season long.