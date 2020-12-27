James (ankle) -- who is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, is also expected to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday versus the Trail Blazers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James is still dealing with the residual effects of the sprained ankle he sustained in the opening-night loss to the Clippers, but he didn't appear bothered in the Lakers' Christmas Day victory over the Mavericks. Meanwhile, co-star Anthony Davis (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game, but both he and James look on track to suit up against Portland.