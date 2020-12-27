James (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

James played through the left ankle issue during the Christmas Day win over the Mavericks and had 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes. The 35-year-old isn't completely over the injury, but it shouldn't affect his availability for Sunday's contest. However, it's unclear if he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday versus Portland.