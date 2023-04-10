James (foot) is listed as probable for Tuesday's play-in game against Minnesota, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
James continues to be added to the injury report after coming off a foot injury, but all indications point towards the star forward taking the floor. He scored 30-plus points in three of his final four regular-season contests and should be available for as many minutes as his team needs Tuesday evening.
