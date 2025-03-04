James (foot) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers continue to monitor James' left foot, but the perennial All-Star forward is expected to be ready to play Tuesday. Over seven games since the All-Star break, James has averaged 28.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 36.3 minutes.