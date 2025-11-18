James (sciatica) remains listed as questionable but is aiming to make his season debut Tuesday against the Jazz, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Lakers called James a game-time decision following morning shootaround, but after he avoided any setbacks coming out of the workout, he now appears to be trending toward making his season debut Tuesday. Fantasy managers planning on activating James for Tuesday will want to confirm that he's included in the lineup ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff, and some restrictions with his minutes should be expected if he gets the green light to play.