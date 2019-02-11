Lakers' LeBron James: Expected to play Tuesday
James (groin) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
For the third straight game, James is listed on the injury report with a "load management" designation. The veteran ended up playing north of 30 minutes in each of the past two contests -- averaging 23.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.5 minutes -- and figures to do the same Tuesday, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
