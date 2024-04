James is expected to play Wednesday against the Wizards according to coach Darvin Ham, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James played just 29 minutes in Tuesday's 128-111 win over Toronto, so the light workload helps his case according to Ham. James finished with 23 points (10-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine assists and four rebounds.