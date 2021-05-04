James (ankle) is expected to miss the Lakers' upcoming back-to-back set against the Clippers (Thursday) and Trail Blazers (Friday), Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While this is certainly concerning for the Lakers, who are fighting to stay out of the play-in spots in the Western Conference, coach Frank Vogel reiterated Monday that James did not suffer a setback with his right ankle, which caused him to miss 20 games in March and April. Wojnarowski notes that the Lakers will "proceed cautiously" with James as the playoffs approach, so it's possible he could miss more time over the final days of the regular season. After the back-to-back set, the Lakers will have just five games remaining.