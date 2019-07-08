Lakers' LeBron James: Expected to start at point guard

The Lakers intend to install James as their starting point guard heading into the 2019-20 season, league sources tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

James manned point guard in his early years with the Cavaliers and has operated as a de facto top ball handler/point-forward throughout his time in the NBA, so the position won't necessarily be a completely unfamiliar transition for the four-time MVP. That being said, the physical demands of the position -- particularly on the defensive end when he matches up with smaller, quicker point guards -- could prove burdensome for James, who will turn 35 in December and played a career-low 55 games in 2018-19 due to a groin injury. James has since made a full recovery and will enter training camp with no restrictions as he looks to establish rapport with a retooled roster that now includes a pair of multi-time All-Stars in the frontcourt in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. James' move from forward to point guard should also open up spots in the starting five for Kyle Kuzma and newcomer Danny Green on the wing, while the newly re-signed Rajon Rondo settles into a backup role. Assuming James ends up seeing a significant spike in minutes at point guard for the duration of the upcoming campaign, he could have a legitimate chance at surpassing the career-high 9.1 assists per game he averaged during his final season with Cleveland in 2017-18.