Lakers' LeBron James: Expects to play Friday
James (illness) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Mavs, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
James was still limited at practice Thursday, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. The four-time MVP played through the illness Tuesday night against the Knicks, finishing with 31 points in 31 minutes.
