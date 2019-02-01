Lakers' LeBron James: Expects to play
James plans on taking the court for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
James was previously listed as doubtful for Thursday's matchup, but after going through pregame warmups, it appears he plans to make his long-awaited return following a groin injury. The Lakers have yet to announce whether their superstar will in fact play, but his status will be something to keep an eye on as tipoff approaches.
