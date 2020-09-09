James registered 36 points (13-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's Game 3 win over the Rockets.

James has seen his assist total decrease in each of the first three games of the series against the Rockets, while seeing his scoring figures increase, meaning he is now taking on a bigger scoring load -- that might have something to do with Rajon Rondo's return from injury as well. James is averaging 28.0 points while shooting 54.5 percent from the field in the first three games of the series against the Rockets, and he has scored 30 or more points in four of his last six playoff contests.