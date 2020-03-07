Lakers' LeBron James: Explodes for 37
James scored 37 points (12-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 12-15 FT), while tacking on eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals Friday, as the Lakers beat the Bucks 113-103.
Wisdom prevails. James was the superior MVP-candidate Friday night, outshining Giannis Antetokounmpo and winning their individual duels within the game. Still the league-leader in assists and a fringe top-10 scorer this season, the Lakers are 20-0 in games where James scores 30 points.
