James tallied 46 points (19-26 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in the Lakers' 115-108 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.

James clearly felt at home in the state in which he grew up and against the team with whom he spent the first seven seasons of his career, going off for season highs of 46 points and seven three-pointers. He needed only 26 field-goal attempts to reach the massive point total despite logging just two visits to the charity stripe. The future Hall of Famer saved his best for last, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to guide the Lakers to victory in a closely-contested game. In his 18th NBA season, James continues to post MVP-caliber numbers with per-game averages of 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and a career-high 2.7 treys.