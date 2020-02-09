Lakers' LeBron James: Explodes for double-double in win
James provided 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and a steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-120 win over the Warriors.
Despite the number of turnovers (seven), James notched another impressive performance that was capped off by a deep three late in the fourth to put the game out of reach for Golden State. The King has been on a tear with complete stat lines, averaging 24.1 points (47.7 percent from the field), 10.6 assists and 8.6 rebounds in his last seven contests. James and the Lakers next play Monday against the Suns, who he dominated for a 31-point triple-double when the team last hosted Phoenix on New Year's Day.
