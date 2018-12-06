Lakers' LeBron James: Explodes in final period
James posted 42 points (15-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-13 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in the Lakers' 121-113 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.
As is often the case, James took the Lakers on his shoulders in the latter portion of the contest, amassing 20 of his 42 points in the final period. The future Hall of Famer finished with his third 40-point effort as a Laker, capping off the spectacular performance with a 7-for-8 shooting tally over the final 12 minutes, a sample that included a trio of three-pointers. James is currently on a heater from the field, as Wednesday marked his fourth straight game of at least 52.9 percent shooting. Factoring in Wednesday's production, the 33-year-old is now sporting his best scoring average (28.4) since the 2009-10 campaign.
