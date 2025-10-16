James (sciatica) isn't expected to make his 2025-26 debut until around mid-November, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

James has been dealing with a nerve issue since early August, and the injury is expected to keep him sidelined until mid-November. Charania also noted that James and the Lakers will be patient with the recovery process. The 40-year-old will be re-evaluated Oct. 30, at which point a more specific timeline for return may be revealed. It's unclear who'll step in to the starting lineup in place of James, though Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia appear to be the likeliest candidates.