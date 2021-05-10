James (ankle) is targeting a return to the Lakers lineup for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Charania previously relayed May 6 that James was hopeful to make it back from a sore right ankle at some point during the Lakers' Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set this week, and it appears little has changed on that front over the last four days. Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Lakers sit one game behind the Trail Blazers for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, so James has some extra incentive to push for a return to the lineup while Los Angeles hopes to avoid having to take part in the play-in tournament for the conference's final two playoff berths. If James isn't quite ready to go Tuesday, he should have better odds of suiting up Wednesday against the Rockets.