James (ankle) has already been ruled out for Monday's game against Portland but should be cleared to return Wednesday against New Orleans, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has been sidelined for nearly one week while recovering from a left ankle injury, but coach Darvin Ham believes the star forward will be back in action later in the week. The Lakers are likely to monitor James' status closely over the next few days, and if all goes according to plan, he figures to be back on the court Wednesday evening.