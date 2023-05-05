James accumulated 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 127-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

James finally found his shooting stroke and had a game-high 21 first-half points, but he went just 1-for-5 from the field in the third quarter as Golden State's lead ballooned to 30 points and didn't play in the fourth, along with the rest of the Lakers' starters. As the series shifts to Los Angeles, it'll be important to keep an eye on Kevon Looney's (illness) availability. With Looney in the starting lineup in Game 1, Green was tasked with guarding James, which led to a poor shooting night for the latter, but Green had to shift to center in Game 2 with Looney not at 100 percent, which could've played a role in James' offensive explosion in the first half. Either way, the Lakers will likely need James and Davis at their best, regardless of who's being guarded by Green, to avoid giving back home-court advantage over the next two games.