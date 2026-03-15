James produced 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 overtime victory over the Nuggets.

James had a secondary role on offense in this win over the Nuggets, as both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves reached the 30-point mark while Marcus Smart surpassed the 20-point threshold. James posted a similar line to the one he had in his return to the lineup against the Bulls on Thursday, where he posted 18 points, seven boards and seven assists. Look for James to continue as the Lakers' third option on offense behind Doncic and Reaves, and while he remains capable of filling out the stat sheet, his days of being an elite scorer seem to be in the rearview -- even if he explodes for a big game from time to time. James hasn't reached the 25-point mark in any of his 10 games since the All-Star break.