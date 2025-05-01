James closed with 22 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 103-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The home crowd might have seen James' last appearance in a Laker uniform Tuesday evening, as the rumors about his retirement dominated the post-game conversation. James faced the same scrutiny last season after the Lakers fell to the Nuggets, but he left little doubt about his return once Bronny James was added to the Lakers' roster. With his dream of playing alongside his son satisfied, James may decide to hang it up, but it's an open question for the time being.