James registered 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-108 win over the Jazz.

James scored at least 20 points for the second straight game, and he continues to be the driving force behind the Lakers offense. The veteran is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest in three games since the restart.