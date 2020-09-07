James registered 28 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks across 39 minutes during Sunday's Game 2 win over the Rockets.

James ended just one assist away from what would've been his third triple-double of the current postseason, a remarkable feat considering he is 35 years old. James has been filling the stat sheet on a nightly basis during the playoffs and, even though the seven turnovers are a worrisome stat, he does more than enough to remain an elite fantasy option across all formats, especially when he's scoring at his rate. He has notched 25-plus points in four of his last five games.