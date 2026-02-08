James logged 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-99 win over Golden State.

James had an impressive performance across the board, leading the Lakers in scoring while ending just three boards shy of posting a triple-double. The veteran forward has enjoyed an uptick in usage rate with Luka Doncic (hamstring) sidelined, and that trend should continue if the star guard is out for Monday's matchup against the Thunder.