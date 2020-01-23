Lakers' LeBron James: Five swipes in strong showing
James recorded 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) six rebounds, five assists and five steals in 36 minutes Wednesday night as the Lakers beat the Knicks 100-92.
The five steals were a season-high and james could've been in store for a monster night had his teammates knocked down shots (other Laker starters not named Anthony Davis were a combined 6-of-19). James may start to get load management sprinkled into his schedule, but remain a model of excellence.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...