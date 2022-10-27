James supplied 19 points (8-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Nuggets.

As expected, James shed his questionable tag and turned in a productive performance. Although he started out the season with two double-doubles, he missed that mark against Portland while scoring 31 points. Despite his impressive line, Wednesday marked James' weakest performance this season. The team doesn't appear to have any concern for lingering injury issues, as he's registering 35-plus minutes regularly.