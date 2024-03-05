James supplied 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 116-104 victory over the Thunder.

James kept the ball rolling after making history with his 40, 000th point against Denver Saturday evening. His lingering ankle injury didn't seem to be an issue, but he eventually took a seat for most of the fourth quarter once the game was well in hand. James would have almost certainly recorded his fourth triple-double of the season if he stayed on the floor, but the extra rest will help immensely when they face the Kings Wednesday evening.