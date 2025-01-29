James registered 31 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the 76ers.

James scored his most points since Jan. 2 during Tuesday's loss while also finishing just one assist and two rebounds shy of a triple-double. The superstar forward's impressive scoring output was aided by his season-high 10 free throws made. Before Tuesday's contest, James hadn't made more than seven free throws in a game this season while only putting up double-digit attempts once.