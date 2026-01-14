James notched 31 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 141-116 victory over the Hawks.

James came close to his first triple-double since last February, which coincidentally coincided with the acquisition of Luka Doncic that occurred later that evening. James also played both games of this week's back-to-back set, which is a rarity for the 23-year veteran this season. His 31-point effort matched his second-best scoring total of the season.