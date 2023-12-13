James ended with 33 points (14-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 127-125 loss to Dallas.

James handed out a team-high assist total along with a team-best steals mark while finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds in a near triple-double outing. James has tallied 30 or more points in eight games this season, including in three of his last four contests. He has posted at least 30 points, nine assists and eight rebounds on two occasions, both of which have occurred over his last four games.