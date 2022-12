James registered 33 points (14-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 122-118 overtime loss to Boston.

James helped spark a rally in the second half, but the Lakers couldn't get the job done in overtime. Nailing down a triple-double has proved elusive for James, as he's yet to achieve that milestone this season, although he has come dangerously close several times.