James closed with 29 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 victory over Minnesota.

Although Anthony Davis had the biggest game against the short-handed Timberwolves, James led all scorers and finished a couple of assists and rebounds short of a triple-double. Without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), the Timberwolves may be in for a tumble down the rankings in the West, but James needs to keep the pedal on the gas for the Lakers to stay where they are on the list.