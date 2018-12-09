Lakers' LeBron James: Flirts with triple-double in win
James recorded 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 111-88 win over the Grizzlies.
James led the Lakers to a convincing win over the Grizzlies in a game that was expected to be a lot closer. The Lakers have won four of their last five thanks to James' superb play, and they are now only 1.5 games back in the West after Saturday's win. James should shoulder a heavier load until Brandon Ingram (ankle) returns, and big stat lines should follow.
