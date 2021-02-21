James netted 19 points (7-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 loss to the Heat.

James struggled from the floor Saturday, but in typical fashion, he salvaged his line with excellent secondary numbers and almost logged a triple-double in the process. Jimmy Butler and the Heat exacted revenge on James with oppressive defense, limiting the Lakers to a 39.3-percent conversion rate. They also forced James to commit five turnovers in the loss.