James provided 31 points (12-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 134-131 overtime victory over the Wizards.

After spurring a dramatic late-game rally to upend the Clippers Wednesday night, the ageless 39-year-old showed no signs of fatigue as he turned in a brilliant overtime stanza to hold off the Wixards. It wouldn't have been surprising to see James take a seat in the back-to-back, but every game counts for the Lakers down the stretch as they try to squeak into the playoffs. The Lakers have no back-to-back games in the coming week, and barring a re-aggravation of his ankle injury, he should be able to take the court for every contest.