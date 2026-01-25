James closed with 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Eleven of James' points came in the fourth quarter, as the Lakers erased a 14-point deficit in the final nine minutes. The future Hall of Famer is having a productive January, averaging 24.8 points, 7.5 boards, 7.3 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.2 steals over his last 12 games.