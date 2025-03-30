James racked up 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 134-127 win over Memphis.

James stuffed the stat sheet and posted a game-high three steals, marking his 14th outing with multiple swipes on the season. Entering Saturday, the superstar had shot only 7.7 percent from downtown over his last over four games, though he was much more productive from beyond the arc against Memphis. James has appeared in five consecutive matchups following a seven-game absence due to a left groin strain, during which he has averaged 19.2 points, 7.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 36.6 minutes per contest.