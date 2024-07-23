James chipped in 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 18 minutes in the United States' 92-88 exhibition game win over Germany on Monday.

James shot the ball at an efficient rate Monday and led the team in scoring, despite playing only 18 minutes. The 39-year-old has been one of the top options for Team USA in their exhibition matchups leading up to the Paris Olympics. The superstar has also shot over 70 percent from the field in each of the squad's last three matches, and he hit the game-winner against South Sudan in Saturday's 101-100 victory.