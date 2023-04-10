James supplied 36 points (13-25 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 win over the Jazz.

James was in the zone right from the jump, racking up 17 first-half points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from three as the Lakers jumped out to a nine-point lead at the break. He poured in another 19 points in the second half, with 12 of those points coming in the fourth quarter on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. The small forward knocked down a game-high eight threes in the contest while also leading all players in scoring with 36 points. James has now scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games and will look to lead the Lakers to victory when they play the Timberwolves at home in the play-in tournament on Tuesday.