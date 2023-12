James (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James was listed as probable before LA's last matchup Saturday against the Pacers, so his questionable tag will be worth keeping an eye on leading up to Tuesday's tipoff. This is the same injury that James has been nursing for weeks, however, and he hasn't missed a game since Nov. 12 against Portland.