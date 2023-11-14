James (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
James missed Sunday's matchup due to a bruised left calf, and he's in danger of missing additional time after ending up on Monday's injury report. The team should have a better idea of his availability closer to Tuesday's tipoff.
