James (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Utah, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James was recalled from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday and continues to trend in the right direction. He was a full participant in Monday's practice and evidently fared well, as L.A. has officially listed him as questionable ahead of Tuesday's matchup. The team should provide another update closer to tipoff on whether the 40-year-old is ready to make his 2025-26 debut.